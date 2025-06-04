NIO's Q1 Loss Wider Than Expected, Revenues Increase Y/Y

NIO Inc. NIO incurred a loss per American Depositary Share (“ADS”) of 45 cents in the first quarter of 2025, which was wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 22 cents. The company reported a loss of 36 cents in the year-ago quarter.

This China-based electric vehicle maker posted revenues of $1.66 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.71 billion but rose 20.85% year over year due to higher delivery volumes.

Key Details of NIO’s Q1 Results

It delivered 42,094 vehicles in the first quarter, up 40.1% year over year, including 27,313 vehicles from NIO and 14,781 from ONVO.

Revenues generated from vehicle sales amounted to $1.37 billion, up 18% year over year. The rise in sales was mainly attributable to an increase in delivery volume. Other sales of $288.8 million rose 36.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Gross profit was $126.7 million, up 87.7% reported in the year-ago quarter. Vehicle margin in the reported quarter climbed to 10.2% from 9.2% in the first quarter of 2024, due to lower material cost per unit. Gross margin was 7.6%, up from 4.9% in the year-ago quarter. The rise was attributable to an increase in sales from parts, accessories and after-sales vehicle services.

Research & development costs amounted to $438.4 million, which rose 10.5% year over year. Selling, general & administrative costs were $606.4 million, up 46% year over year. As of March 31, 2025, cash and cash equivalents totaled $3.6 billion and long-term debt amounted to $1.28 billion.

For second-quarter 2025, NIO projects deliveries in the range of 72,000-75,000 vehicles, implying a rise of 25.5-30.7% year over year. Revenues are estimated between $2,689 million and $2,765 million.

NIO’s Zacks Rank

NIO currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Other Key Releases From the Auto Space

Autoliv Inc. ALV reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $2.15 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.72 and rose 37% year over year. The company reported net sales of $2.58 billion in the quarter. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.47 billion but fell 1.4% year over year.

Autoliv had cash and cash equivalents of $322 million as of March 31, 2025. Long-term debt totaled $1.57 billion. Operating cash flow in the quarter under review was $77 million and capital expenditure amounted to $93 million, resulting in a negative free cash flow of $16 million. In the quarter, ALV paid a dividend of 70 cents per share and repurchased 0.5 million shares.

Mobileye Global Inc. MBLY reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of 8 cents. The figure was in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company reported a loss of 7 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Total revenues amounted to $438 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $434 million. The metric also rose 83% year over year.

MBLY had cash and cash equivalents of $1.51 billion as of March 29, 2025, compared with $1.43 billion as of Dec. 28, 2024. Operating cash flow for the three months ended March 29, 2025, was $109 million. Capex was $14 million during the same time frame.

Group 1 Automotive GPI reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $10.17, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.68 and rose 7.17% year over year. The automotive retailer registered net sales of $5.51 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.34 billion. The top line also rose from the year-ago quarter’s $4.47 billion.

Group 1 had cash and cash equivalents of $70.5 million as of March 31, 2025, up from $34.4 million as of Dec. 31, 2024. Total debt was $2.8 billion as of March 31, 2025, down from $2.91 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.





