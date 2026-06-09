Is NIO's Path to Positive Operating Profit Becoming Clear?

NIO Inc. NIO aims to achieve positive non-GAAP operating profit for full-year 2026. To support its goal, the company plans to maintain non-GAAP R&D spending at approximately TWD 2 billion to TWD 2.5 billion per quarter. The spending is expected to be sufficient to support investments in key technologies such as chips and operating systems while sustaining annual new-model launches, per the company’s first-quarter 2026 earnings transcript. These investments are intended to strengthen the company’s technological leadership and long-term competitiveness.



NIO is also focused on improving resource efficiency while keeping R&D expenses relatively stable. The implementation of its CBU mechanism has significantly enhanced NIO’s R&D productivity. The output generated from an RMB 2 billion investment is now comparable to what was previously required by around RMB 3.5 billion in spending. In addition, the company’s exclusive focus on battery electric vehicles allows it to concentrate resources more effectively than competitors that allocate investments across multiple powertrain technologies, including plug-in hybrids and range-extended vehicles.



NIO targets to keep SG&A expenses at around 10% of revenues over time, although quarterly fluctuations are expected. SG&A spending is projected to rise in the second quarter due to an intensive product launch and delivery cycle, resulting in higher marketing and selling expenses compared with the first quarter. However, as most new products are expected to be launched in the second half of the year, NIO anticipates lower absolute SG&A expenses in the third and fourth quarters, resulting in improved operating leverage. NIO carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Outlook for Operating Performance of Other Automakers

XPeng Inc. XPEV is advancing the software and hardware development of its mass-production humanoid robot, IRON, through extensive in-house R&D and cross-domain innovation. XPeng expects IRON to feature a more refined design, enhanced quality and broader capabilities. As a result, XPeng is increasing its investment in physical AI, viewing it as a key long-term growth area. While these higher R&D investments are expected to strengthen the company’s future performance, they are likely to weigh on operating profit in the near term.



Toyota Motor Corporation TM continues to invest heavily in advanced technologies and multiple powertrain paths to support competitiveness. In fiscal 2026, Toyota’s higher R&D expenses were a negative factor in the operating income bridge. For fiscal 2027, R&D costs are expected to be 1.6 trillion yen, implying an uptick from 1.52 trillion yen recorded in fiscal 2026. These higher R&D investments are expected to weigh on Toyota’s operating profit in the near term.

NIO’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

NIO has outperformed the Zacks Automotive-Foreign industry in the last six months. Its shares have surged 8.3% against the industry’s decline of 21.7%.



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From a valuation perspective, NIO appears overvalued. Going by its price/sales ratio, the company is trading at a forward sales multiple of 0.65, higher than the industry’s 0.58.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NIO’s 2026 loss per share has narrowed by 3 cents in the past seven days, while the 2027 earnings per share have improved from breakeven earnings to a penny.



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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.