NIO's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on NIO (NYSE:NIO).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NIO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for NIO.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 75% bullish and 0%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $32,568, and 7, calls, for a total amount of $492,293.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $3.0 to $5.5 for NIO over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in NIO's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to NIO's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $3.0 to $5.5 over the preceding 30 days.

NIO Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $0.57 $0.56 $0.57 $5.00 $144.9K 107.9K 5.1K NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $0.57 $0.56 $0.57 $5.00 $136.1K 107.9K 2.4K NIO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $0.96 $0.94 $0.95 $3.00 $94.2K 4.2K 1.1K NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $0.84 $0.83 $0.84 $4.00 $33.6K 49.2K 784 NIO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $1.8 $1.77 $1.77 $5.50 $32.5K 576 184

About NIO

Nio is a leading electric vehicle maker, targeting the premium segment. Founded in November 2014, Nio designs, develops, jointly manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company differentiates itself through continuous technological breakthroughs and innovations such as battery swapping and autonomous driving technologies. Nio launched its first model, its ES8 seven-seater electric SUV, in December 2017, and began deliveries in June 2018. Its current model portfolio includes midsize to large sedans and SUVs. It sold around 222,000 EVs in 2024, accounting for about 2% of the China passenger new energy vehicle market.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with NIO, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of NIO

With a trading volume of 23,831,040, the price of NIO is down by -1.76%, reaching $3.91.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 30 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for NIO

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $3.5.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Neutral rating on NIO with a target price of $3.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for NIO with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for NIO

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Mizuho Maintains Neutral Neutral Mar 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy Mar 2025 Mizuho Maintains Neutral Neutral

