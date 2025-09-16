NIO's August Deliveries Rise Y/Y: What's Driving the Momentum?

NIO Inc. NIO delivered 31,305 vehicles in August, which rose 55.2% year over year and 49% on a sequential basis. The rise in sales was highly attributable to the launch of the ONVO L90 and the prelaunch of the all-new ES8.



On July 31, 2025, the company introduced the ONVO L90, a breakthrough in the large 3-row family SUV segment. With its innovative design focused on space and comfort, advanced safety features, competitive pricing and comprehensive charging and battery-swapping services, the L90 redefined the 3-row SUV experience and proved especially appealing to large families. The model’s sales performance exceeded the company’s expectations. L90 deliveries reached a record 10,575 units in its first full month.



NIO has been collaborating closely with supply chain partners to expand production capacity and meet robust demand. The L90’s strong market reception has not only raised ONVO’s brand awareness but also boosted demand for the L60, which recorded its highest order intake of the year in August.



On the back of strong demand, NIO expects third-quarter total deliveries in the range of 87,000 and 91,000 units, suggesting year-over-year growth of 40.7% to 47.1%, a new record for the company. NIO carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

August Deliveries of NIO’s Peers

XPeng Inc. XPEV delivered 37,709 smart EVs in August, up 169% year over year and 3% month over month, setting a new monthly record. From January to August 2025, total deliveries hit 271,615 units, a 252% jump from the same period last year. On Aug. 27, 2025, the company launched the new XPENG P7, with nationwide deliveries starting the next day.



Li Auto Inc. LI delivered 28,529 vehicles in August 2025, down from 48,122 in August 2024 and 30,731 in July 2025. By Aug. 31, 2025, its cumulative deliveries reached 1,397,070 units. The company launched the Li i8, a six-seat electric family SUV, on July 29, 2025, with deliveries beginning Aug. 20, 2025.

NIO’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

NIO has outperformed the Zacks Automotive-Foreign industry year to date. Its shares have gained 48.9% compared with the industry’s growth of 2.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation perspective, NIO appears overvalued. Going by its price/sales ratio, the company is trading at a forward sales multiple of 0.77, higher than the industry’s 0.45.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NIO’s 2025 and 2026 loss per share has narrowed by 5 cents and 15 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

