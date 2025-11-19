NioCorp Soars 56.4% in Past 3 Months: How Should You Play the Stock?

NioCorp Developments Ltd.’s NB investors have been witnessing some short-term gains from the stock of late. Shares of the mineral deposits explorer have surged 56.4% in the past three months, outpacing the industry and S&P 500 composite’s growth of 0.6% and 5.1%, respectively.



NioCorp operates in the mineral exploration market, which include major industry players like B2Gold Corp. BTG and Barrick Mining Corporation B. The company has outperformed B2Gold and Barrick Mining, which have returned 6.1% and 57.7%, respectively, over the said time frame.

NB Stock’s 3-Month Price Performance



Closing at $5.83 yesterday, the stock is trading below its 52-week high of $12.58 but higher than its 52-week low of $1.30. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average but way above its 200-day moving average.

NB Shares’ 50-Day and 200-Day SMA



Factors Favoring the Company

NioCorp is advancing with a critical minerals project (Elk Creek) in Southeast Nebraska. The project will produce niobium, scandium, titanium and rare earth elements, which are essential for electric vehicles, clean energy and defense technologies.



During fiscal 2025 (ended June 2025), the company focused on advancing drilling programs at Elk Creek to upgrade its resource estimates and improve the accuracy of its feasibility study. This work will likely help NioCorp plan future construction and attract financing partners.



NB raised about $60 million through public offerings in fiscal 2025 to fund its progress. It continues to work with the U.S. Export-Import Bank for a possible loan under the “Make More in America” program. The company also entered into a deal with the U.S. Department of Defense to support engineering and drilling work at Elk Creek.



The company’s acquisition of additional land in Johnson County (in November 2025) seems adequate to host both its planned underground mine and surface processing facility. NioCorp now holds all surface and mineral rights needed to begin construction once project financing is finalized.



Despite these, NioCorp’s growth depends on securing the substantial capital, which is projected to be approximately $1.1 billion, to move the Elk Creek project into production. The Elk Creek Project is expected to strengthen the domestic supply chains for critical minerals and transform NB from a development-stage company to a leading U.S. producer.

NB’s Valuation

The company has a forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of (18.51X) against the industry average of 15.78X. In comparison, B2Gold and Barrick Mining are trading at 5.22X and 12.02X, respectively.



Earnings Estimates

The company’s bottom-line estimates for fiscal 2026 have increased 24.3% over the past 60 days. The figures indicate year-over-year growth of 20%.

Final Take

NioCorp’s progress with the Elk Creek project, acquisition of additional land in Johnson County and financing activities position it favorably for strong growth in the quarters ahead. We believe that NB stock is an ideal addition to investors' portfolios. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

