NioCorp Reports Reduced Loss Amidst Elk Creek Progress

November 08, 2024 — 08:29 am EST

NioCorp Developments ( (NB) ) just unveiled an announcement.

NioCorp Developments Ltd. reported a reduced loss of $2.1 million, or $0.05 per share, for the three months ending September 30, 2024, compared to a $3.2 million loss in the same period the previous year. Their preliminary financial results indicate a promising trend, but investors are cautioned not to rely heavily on these figures as they remain unaudited and subject to adjustment. NioCorp is progressing with its Elk Creek Project, which aims to produce critical minerals like niobium, scandium, and titanium, potentially impacting the financial markets significantly.

