NioCorp Launches Public Offering and Private Placement

NioCorp Developments has initiated a public offering of common shares and warrants, alongside a private placement, aiming to raise funds for working capital and the development of its Elk Creek Project in Nebraska. The offerings, managed by Maxim Group LLC, are not contingent upon each other and are subject to market conditions. Proceeds will also be used to repay the company’s credit facility with its CEO.

