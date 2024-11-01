News & Insights

NioCorp Launches Public Offering and Private Placement

November 01, 2024 — 05:37 pm EDT

NioCorp Developments (NB) has released an update.

NioCorp Developments has initiated a public offering of common shares and warrants, alongside a private placement, aiming to raise funds for working capital and the development of its Elk Creek Project in Nebraska. The offerings, managed by Maxim Group LLC, are not contingent upon each other and are subject to market conditions. Proceeds will also be used to repay the company’s credit facility with its CEO.

