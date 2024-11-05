NioCorp Developments Boosts Capital for Strategic Projects

NioCorp Developments ( (NB) ) has shared an update.

NioCorp Developments Ltd. successfully closed its underwritten public offering, raising approximately $2.5 million through the sale of common shares and warrants, with Maxim Group LLC as the sole underwriter. Proceeds will support the Elk Creek Project for critical minerals and repay existing debt. The offering was initiated under an SEC-approved registration, and NioCorp plans a concurrent private placement to raise further capital, emphasizing its commitment to advancing strategic projects and financial stability.

For detailed information about NB stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.