News & Insights

Stocks

NioCorp Developments Boosts Capital for Strategic Projects

November 05, 2024 — 03:50 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

NioCorp Developments ( (NB) ) has shared an update.

NioCorp Developments Ltd. successfully closed its underwritten public offering, raising approximately $2.5 million through the sale of common shares and warrants, with Maxim Group LLC as the sole underwriter. Proceeds will support the Elk Creek Project for critical minerals and repay existing debt. The offering was initiated under an SEC-approved registration, and NioCorp plans a concurrent private placement to raise further capital, emphasizing its commitment to advancing strategic projects and financial stability.

For detailed information about NB stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.