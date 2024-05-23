News & Insights

Stocks

NioCorp Advances Financing for Critical Minerals Project

May 23, 2024 — 05:08 pm EDT

NioCorp Developments (NB) has released an update.

NioCorp Developments Ltd. has partnered with J.P. Morgan to seek debt financing from the U.S. Export-Import Bank for the Elk Creek Critical Minerals Project. The project, which aims to produce essential minerals like niobium, scandium, and titanium, has moved past the first review stage by EXIM and received a preliminary financing term sheet. CEO Mark A. Smith expresses optimism about accelerating the project’s financing and construction timeline with J.P. Morgan’s expertise.

