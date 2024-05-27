News & Insights

NioBay Metals Finalizes Private Placement Funding

May 27, 2024 — 05:37 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Niobay Metals (TSE:NBY) has released an update.

NioBay Metals Inc. has successfully completed the second and final tranche of a private placement, raising an additional $304,520 through the sale of Quebec-eligible flow-through units. The overall placement amassed $616,520, which will fund critical mineral exploration in Quebec. Insiders participated in the placement, adhering to regulatory exemptions regarding related party transactions.

