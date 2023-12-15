News & Insights

Nio: affordable Firefly brand to launch in Europe in 2024

Credit: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG

December 15, 2023 — 04:43 am EST

Written by Victoria Waldersee and Zhang Yan for Reuters ->

BERLIN, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Chinese EV startup Nio's 9866.HK affordable Firefly brand will launch in Europe in 2024, a year earlier than previously disclosed, with a second cheaper brand possibly launching after 2025, president Lihong Qin said in a press conference on Friday.

Both brands, the second of which was dubbed Alps, will produce cars for families, with the Firefly brand offering smaller models, Qin said.

Nio, which currently competes with EVs offered by premium carmakers like BMWBMWG.DE, and Mercedes-Benz MBGn.DEat a price point above 298,000 yuan ($41,971.24) in China, has been facing expanding losses as a price war started by Tesla TSLA.Oweighed on its profitability.

The company has laid off 10% of its workers, is considering spin-offs of units such as its battery manufacturing business, and has struck partnerships to help fund ventures such as battery swapping as it looks to cut costs.

($1 = 7.1001 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, Zhang Yan Editing by Miranda Murray and Linda Pasquini)

