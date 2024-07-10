NIO Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards NIO (NYSE:NIO), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in NIO usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for NIO. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 55% leaning bullish and 33% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $2,415,863, and 7 are calls, amounting to $471,417.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $2.0 to $25.0 for NIO during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of NIO stands at 17055.86, with a total volume reaching 3,155.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in NIO, situated within the strike price corridor from $2.0 to $25.0, throughout the last 30 days.

NIO Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NIO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $20.4 $20.35 $20.35 $25.00 $2.1M 64 0 NIO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.24 $1.19 $1.23 $4.00 $307.5K 34.6K 0 NIO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $2.93 $2.87 $2.9 $2.00 $145.0K 678 0 NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $0.77 $0.75 $0.75 $4.00 $112.5K 13.0K 457 NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $2.06 $1.89 $1.89 $3.00 $60.4K 1.6K 485

About NIO

Nio is a leading electric vehicle maker, targeting the premium segment. Founded in November 2014, Nio designs, develops, jointly manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company differentiates itself through continuous technological breakthroughs and innovations such as battery swapping and autonomous driving technologies. Nio launched its first model, its ES8 seven-seater electric SUV, in December 2017, and began deliveries in June 2018. Its current model portfolio includes midsize to large sedans and SUVs. It sold over 160,000 EVs in 2023, accounting for about 2% of the China passenger new energy vehicle market.

Having examined the options trading patterns of NIO, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of NIO With a volume of 43,204,786, the price of NIO is up 2.89% at $4.63. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 48 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

