NIO Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards NIO (NYSE:NIO), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in NIO usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 14 extraordinary options activities for NIO. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 64% leaning bullish and 35% bearish. Among these notable options, 11 are puts, totaling $1,748,885, and 3 are calls, amounting to $127,020.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $3.0 to $25.0 for NIO during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for NIO options trades today is 9710.56 with a total volume of 11,395.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for NIO's big money trades within a strike price range of $3.0 to $25.0 over the last 30 days.

NIO Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NIO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $20.2 $20.15 $20.15 $25.00 $993.3K 7 493 NIO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $2.96 $2.94 $2.95 $7.00 $185.8K 2.2K 900 NIO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $3.05 $2.96 $2.96 $7.00 $159.8K 2.2K 1.7K NIO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $1.15 $1.12 $1.12 $5.00 $112.1K 3.5K 1.0K NIO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $0.35 $0.33 $0.33 $4.50 $73.2K 619 312

About NIO

Nio is a leading electric vehicle maker, targeting the premium segment. Founded in November 2014, Nio designs, develops, jointly manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company differentiates itself through continuous technological breakthroughs and innovations such as battery swapping and autonomous driving technologies. Nio launched its first model, its ES8 seven-seater electric SUV, in December 2017, and began deliveries in June 2018. Its current model portfolio includes midsize to large sedans and SUVs. It sold over 160,000 EVs in 2023, accounting for about 2% of the China passenger new energy vehicle market.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with NIO, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of NIO Trading volume stands at 57,294,862, with NIO's price down by -8.66%, positioned at $4.79. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 14 days. What The Experts Say On NIO

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $5.4.

An analyst from JP Morgan has elevated its stance to Neutral, setting a new price target at $5.

