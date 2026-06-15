NIO & TSLA See Fresh Tailwinds But Only One Stock Is Worth Owning

Two of the electric vehicle (EV) world's most-watched names are in the spotlight and for the right reasons.

NIO Inc. NIO and Tesla TSLA have both had their share of turbulence. NIO spent much of the past couple of years battling cash burn concerns and stiff domestic competition. Tesla, meanwhile, watched its once-untouchable brand take hits from slowing deliveries, pricing wars, and growing skepticism about whether its growth story still held water. Neither was in a comfortable place.

But the narrative is shifting.

NIO is now in a genuine growth phase. Deliveries are surging, driven by a model portfolio that's hitting its mark with buyers. The ES9— one of the most anticipated models in the company's lineup— commenced deliveries on May 28, further cementing NIO's grip on the premium end of the market. The ES8 has already been the best-selling vehicle priced above RMB 400,000 across all powertrain types for five consecutive months through May. The ES9 is built to carry that success forward.

Tesla, on its part, is showing signs of stabilization. China's retail sales climbed 22.5% year over year in May, snapping a two-month decline. Europe painted an even more striking picture— France delivered Tesla's best May ever, with registrations surging over 655% year over year. Denmark, Spain, Norway, Portugal, and Sweden all posted strong gains. And beyond the delivery rebound, Tesla's Full Self-Driving is rapidly gaining regulatory ground across Europe, with Denmark and Belgium becoming the fourth and fifth EU countries, respectively, to greenlight the technology on back-to-back days last week.

Looking at these recent developments, it seems that both companies are moving in the right direction. So, it’s time to dig deeper— financials, valuation, growth outlook and risks— to figure out which one actually deserves a place in your portfolio.

Tesla: Big Ambitions, But Execution Is the Question

Tesla's delivery recovery is real, and the FSD momentum is building. But the bigger reason investors are paying attention to Tesla isn't really about cars anymore— it's about what comes next.

The company is positioning itself as a technology powerhouse, betting heavily on robotaxis, humanoid robots, and AI as the next major revenue frontiers. The ambition is enormous. The execution, however, is still catching up.

Tesla noted on its lastearnings callthat its FSD crossed 9 billion miles of supervised driving data. That’s impressive, but supervised miles aren't the same as running a fully autonomous commercial service at scale. Musk himself acknowledged delays on the lastearnings call The original target of seven U.S. cities by mid-2026 has shifted to nearly a dozen or so states by year-end. That’s more of an inconsistency.

Optimus tells a similar story. Musk has called the humanoid robot potentially one of the most valuable products ever created. Yet the initial target of 10,000 units by end-2025 was missed, and Musk recently admitted production growth would be "quite slow" with limited visibility on output.

Meanwhile, Tesla has raised its capex outlook to $25 billion— up from $20 billion— to fund AI, autonomy, and robotics. Investors are being asked to stomach higher spending today, with free cash flow likely turning negative for much of the year, and no clear timeline on when these bets pay off.

The vision might seem compelling. The gap between vision and reality is what investors need to price carefully.

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NIO: The Growth Story Is Getting Harder to Ignore

NIO's transformation isn't just about selling more cars— it's about building a more profitable business. The multi-brand strategy is working. NIO's original luxury lineup is now complemented by ONVO for the mass market and Firefly for the premium compact segment. With all three brands ramping up, NIO is guiding second-quarter deliveries of 110,000-115,000 vehicles — indicating year-over-year growth of roughly 53% to 60%.

Higher volumes are also improving margins. Vehicle margin jumped to 18.8% in the first quarter of 2026 from just 10.2% a year ago, with the ES8 alone generating margins above 20%. NIO expects margins to hold between 17% and 18% through 2026, well ahead of the 14.6% reported last year.

Then there's the battery swap network—arguably its key differentiator. With over 3,917 swap stations and 28,000-plus charging points already running, NIO plans to add 1,000-plus new stations in 2026 and roll out fifth-generation stations from the third quarter.

NIO is also investing in vertically integrated technology— in-house chips, autonomous driving software, and its own OS. Plans to monetize ADAS through subscriptions could open a recurring, high-margin revenue stream beyond vehicle sales.

With volumes rising, margins growing, infrastructure expanding, and a software monetization story taking shape, the pieces are coming together.

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We Choose NIO Over TSLA

On a year-to-date basis, TSLA shares are down 10% while NIO is up 2%.

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Tesla's decline reflects something deeper. Execution is repeatedly falling short of ambition— robotaxi timelines keep shifting, Optimus commercialization remains a question mark, and the company is now warning that free cash flow could turn negative while asking investors to trust a $25 billion capex bet with no clear return timeline. That’s a lot of faith to ask for. TSLA’s earnings estimates are moving lower, and much of the long-term optimism is already baked into the stock. TSLA currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

NIO is quietly gaining ground as the fundamentals catch up. Margins are expanding meaningfully, volumes are growing, and analysts are narrowing loss estimates. The business is executing quarter after quarter, and the Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) reflects that.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.