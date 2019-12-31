Nio Stock Soars, Tesla Slips and the Dow Is Dropping Again

Stock futures for the three major indexes were little changed but indicated a slight drop for the last trading day of the year.

Wall Street is set to end a stellar year with a whimper.

Stock futures for the three major indexes were little changed but indicated a slight drop for the last trading day of the year, and what would be a second decline in a row. Still, they have notched impressive gains in 2019: the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 22% while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite are up 28.5% and 34.8%, respectively.

While Tuesday’s trading is expected to be light as revelers prepare to celebrate New Year’s Eve, there are some stocks still making big moves.

Nio (ticker: NIO) shares are up 11.4% premarket after being upgraded to Neutral from Underperform by Bank of America. The China-based electric car maker’s premarket climb follows a stunning 53.7% ascent Monday after reporting better-than-expected third quarter results.

Tesla (TSLA), which competes with Nio in China, saw its shares drop 1% in premarket trades. The company completed its first deliveries of Model 3s made at its new Shanghai factory on Monday.

Core Laboratories (CLB) shares plunged more than 20% after the company cut its fourth quarter guidance late Monday and slashed its dividend due in part to a drop in U.S. rig counts.

Tencent Music Entertainment (TME) popped 1.9% after the music platform announced that one of its subsidiaries is acquiring a 10% equity stake in Universal Music Group from its parent company, Vivendi S.A. Tencent will have the option to purchase an additional 10% stake at the same valuation, according to the agreement. Universal Music is the label behind Taylor Swift and Kanye West.

