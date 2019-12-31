Stocks

Nio Stock Soars, Tesla Slips and the Dow Is Dropping Again

Contributor
Carleton English
Published

Stock futures for the three major indexes were little changed but indicated a slight drop for the last trading day of the year.

Stock futures for the three major indexes were little changed but indicated a slight drop for the last trading day of the year.

Wall Street is set to end a stellar year with a whimper.

Stock futures for the three major indexes were little changed but indicated a slight drop for the last trading day of the year, and what would be a second decline in a row. Still, they have notched impressive gains in 2019: the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 22% while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite are up 28.5% and 34.8%, respectively.

While Tuesday’s trading is expected to be light as revelers prepare to celebrate New Year’s Eve, there are some stocks still making big moves.

Nio (ticker: NIO) shares are up 11.4% premarket after being upgraded to Neutral from Underperform by Bank of America. The China-based electric car maker’s premarket climb follows a stunning 53.7% ascent Monday after reporting better-than-expected third quarter results.

Tesla (TSLA), which competes with Nio in China, saw its shares drop 1% in premarket trades. The company completed its first deliveries of Model 3s made at its new Shanghai factory on Monday.

Core Laboratories (CLB) shares plunged more than 20% after the company cut its fourth quarter guidance late Monday and slashed its dividend due in part to a drop in U.S. rig counts.

Tencent Music Entertainment (TME) popped 1.9% after the music platform announced that one of its subsidiaries is acquiring a 10% equity stake in Universal Music Group from its parent company, Vivendi S.A. Tencent will have the option to purchase an additional 10% stake at the same valuation, according to the agreement. Universal Music is the label behind Taylor Swift and Kanye West.

Write to Carleton English at carleton.english@dowjones.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Stocks Videos

See more videos

Explore Stocks

Explore

Most Popular