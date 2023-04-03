NIO Stock (NYSE:NIO): Post Delivery Report Sell-Off is Unjustified

If you believe the market's recent reaction to NIO's (NYSE:NIO) delivery update is unjustified, how will you respond? Will you get shaken out of the trade or step up to the plate and buy the dip? I am bullish on NIO stock as the company's results are quite acceptable and because NIO's battery-swapping market strategy is brilliant but not fully appreciated by investors.

NIO is a China-based electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer that has grown by leaps and bounds over the years. I remember pounding the table on NIO stock back when it was $2.50. You probably won't get another chance to buy the shares at that price, but there could still be plenty of upside ahead.

Yet, the market decided to punish NIO earlier today. Nevertheless, analysts are still largely optimistic about NIO stock's future prospects. Besides, a closer look at NIO's actual results -- the reality, as opposed to the perceptions -- will reveal an automotive up-and-comer that's riding in the fast lane.

NIO Challenges Tesla with Battery-Swapping Technology

What will the future of vehicle electrification look like? Will it center around today's rapid charging protocols or tomorrow's battery-swapping technology? It looks like Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is betting on the former while Nio's wagering on the latter. As an investor, which side are you going to choose?

Sure, you could straddle the fence by owning shares of both NIO and Tesla, but the issue remains. If you're on Tesla's side, you may be impressed with the company's rapid-charging technology. According to Reuters, "Tesla's rapid-charging Supercharger allows EV users to top up vehicles to a range of 200 miles in 15 minutes."

What if you didn't have to wait 15 minutes, though? What if you could just replace a depleted battery pack with a fully charged one? This could be standard procedure instead of rapid charging in a few years, and NIO is challenging Tesla by getting a head start on battery-swapping tech.

NIO stock traders really ought to be "plugged in" (sorry, I couldn't resist) to NIO's forward-thinking strategy. Tesla dismissed battery-swapping as "riddled with problems and not suitable for widescale use," but logistical issues with new technologies tend to get worked out over time.

Meanwhile, NIO is pushing ahead with an ambitious target -- 2,300 battery-swapping stations around the world by the end of this year. NIO already has a pretty good head start on this goal, as the automaker had 1,323 of these stations in operation as of March 23.

Sorry, but the Market is Wrong about NIO's Delivery Results

When the market is wrong (in my humble opinion) about something, I don't get frustrated; I get excited about the trading opportunities. Surprisingly, investors dumped NIO stock earlier today in response to its monthly and quarterly EV delivery update. With NIO shares losing 6.8% of their value in a single day, you'd think the results were awful - but were they really?

Not at all, and I'd assert that sensible investors should be considering buying NIO stock. The company's vehicle deliveries rose 4% in March to 10,378 units, while NIO's first-quarter 2023 deliveries increased 20.5% year-over-year to 31,041 vehicles.

That's a decent growth rate, so what could investors possibly complain about? Maybe, they didn't like the fact that NIO had previously guided for Q1 2023 delivery of 31,000 to 33,000 vehicles, and the actual figure of 31,041 units came in at the low end of the range. If that's an excuse to dump NIO stock, it's a flimsy one. I highly encourage financial traders to think for themselves and to consider NIO's long-term growth story instead of getting caught up in unreasonable expectations.

Is NIO Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

Should the early-April slide in NIO stock dissuade long-term shareholders from staying in the trade? Wall Street's experts don't seem too worried. NIO stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on six Buys and four Hold ratings, with no Sell ratings on the radar. Furthermore, the average NIO stock price target is $14.73, implying 50.3% upside potential.

Conclusion: Should You Consider NIO Stock?

Clearly, the analyst community isn't panicking about NIO, even if some skittish traders are. You don't have to run with the crowds, however. If people are selling NIO stock without a valid reason to do so, you ought to thank your lucky stars for the opportunity.

If you're really worried that battery-swapping technology won't gain traction, you could simply hedge your bets by holding both Tesla stock and NIO stock. However, NIo offers a contrarian trade and a wager on what might be the EV charging trend of tomorrow.

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.