Nio Stock Is Soaring, Myriad Genetics Jumps, as the Dow Holds Its Ground
Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average and other major U.S. stock indexes pointed to small gains.
Wall Street is set for a quiet open, but a few companies are getting attention from investors.
Wall Street is set for a sleepy open Monday with stock futures indicating modest gains across all three indexes.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were all set to open up 0.1% as of 8:20 a.m. in what is expected to be a quiet day for trading.
But while there isn’t much action in the broader market, there are a few companies garnering investor attention.
AstraZeneca (ticker: AZN) and Merck (MRK) were up 0.6% and 0.2%, respectively, after Lynparza, the ovarian-cancer drug they market, won approval by the Food and Drug Administration to be used to treat advanced pancreatic cancer.
Meanwhile, Myriad Genetics (MYGN) saw its shares pop 10.3% after the company won regulatory approval to use BRACAnalysis CDx as a diagnostic test for people with pancreatic cancer to determine if they are candidates for Lynparza.
LendingTree (TREE) shares climbed 1.2% after analysts at Compass Point upgraded the stock to Buy and gave the company a $340 price target. The stock closed at $294.39 on Friday.
Tesla (TSLA) shares were little changed, falling 0.1% after the maker of electric autos began delivery of its first cars made at its China Gigafactory. Stock in Tesla’s rival in China, Nio (NIO) leapt 12.4% after the company reported better-than-expected third quarter results.
Walt Disney (DIS) shares got a slight boost, climbing 0.1% after Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker led in weekend box-office sales for the second week, raking in $72 million. Disney accounted for nearly 40% of all U.S. box office sales in 2019, according to a CNBC report.
