Nio Stock Hits 52-Week Low: Now What?

2021 has been a tough year for investors holding Chinese stocks, including Nio (NYSE:NIO). Despite benefitting from favorable demand trends, this EV maker’s ADR (American Depositary Receipt) has eroded its shareholders’ wealth and has significantly underperformed the benchmark index.

To be precise, the Nio ADR has lost over 38% in value on a year-to-date basis and touched a new 52-week low of $28.02 on Friday.

Investors dumped Chinese stocks amid growing regulatory concerns. Meanwhile, industry-wide supply-chain challenges and the fear of delisting dragged Nio stock down. Also, fewer deliveries in October due to the restructuring and upgrades at its manufacturing lines weighed on Nio stock.

Now What?

Investor sentiment continues to remain very negative around Nio. TipRanks’ Stock Investors tool shows that 2% of the investors holding portfolios on TipRanks have lowered their exposure to Nio stock over the past month.

However, hedge funds have been accumulating Nio stock. TipRanks’ Hedge Fund Trading Activity tool indicates that hedge funds have added 3.5 million Nio shares in the last three months.

It’s worth noting that Nio’s November deliveries improved significantly. It delivered 10,878 vehicles in November, representing a year-over-year increase of about 105%. Further, Nio will be launching three new models in 2022, which is encouraging. Also, it would be entering into five new markets in Europe.

Taking note of new model launches and E.U. expansion, Vijay Rakesh of Mizuho Securities maintained a bullish stance on Nio. Rakesh expects Nio to gain from the new products and geographic expansion.

Rakesh’s optimism also stems from growing EV penetration in China and Nio’s expected mass-market entry.

Wall Street’s Take

Due to the recent selling pressure, Nio's stock forecast and price targets on TipRanks show massive upside potential in its price. The average Nio price target of $60.67 implies 102.2% upside potential to current levels.

Meanwhile, the majority of the analysts remain bullish on Nio. On TipRanks, Nio has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 8 Buys and 1 Hold.

Furthermore, Nio scores a 9 out of 10 on TipRanks’ Smart Score system, implying that it could outperform market averages.

Disclosure: On the date of publication, Amit Singh had no position in any of the companies discussed in this article.

Disclaimer: The information contained in this article represents the views and opinion of the writer only, and not the views or opinion of TipRanks or its affiliates Read full disclaimer >

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.