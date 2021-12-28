Nio Stock: New Product Releases to Power Comeback

Nio (NIO) is an electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer based in China. I am bullish on the stock.

In December of 2021, Nio's shareholders might be feeling a little bit seasick. The stock has lurched up and down all year long, and lately, it's on a downswing.

Perhaps the company's investors are concerned about the possibility that some Chinese stocks might be delisted in the U.S. In addition, there are persistent supply-chain bottlenecks.

However, Nio is forging ahead as an EV market innovator. In fact, the company just revealed two exciting new products, including an augmented reality (AR) accessory you probably didn't expect from Nio.

A Visionary Company

At the company's recent Nio Day event, Nio unveiled exciting new products that will be available to the public next year.

First of all, Nio revealed its second electric sedan, the ET5. This EV car model is scheduled to begin deliveries in September of 2022. Pre-subsidy prices for the ET5 start at 328,000 yuan, or $51,250, for models that come with a battery.

Meanwhile, deliveries of the ET7, Nio's first sedan, are set to begin on March 28, 2022.

Here's where things get even more interesting, though. Nio also announced that custom augmented reality (AR) glasses will be made for the ET5.

Supposedly, these AR glasses will reduce the need for in-car screens. They will be manufactured by Nreal, a Chinese start-up that's backed by Nio's investing arm.

Unfortunately, the AR glasses will not be included with the ET5 and must be bought separately. Still, this product is proof that Nio is still a true innovator in the EV space.

A Great Entry Point

Also, Nio CEO William Li revealed that in 2022, the company plans to bring its products and services to several countries. These include Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, and Denmark.

By 2025, Nio plans to extend its market reach to more than 25 countries and regions.

Yet, the NIO stock price is in a recent downtrend. Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu seems to detect an opportunity here for enterprising investors.

In particular, Yu sees a big year for the ET5 model and maintains a Buy rating on NIO stock. Noting that the stock has "underperformed materially in recent months," Yu sees a "great entry point" here, with a setup for a "pivotal" 2022.

How did NIO stock get so low in the first place? Yu cites lackluster sentiment due to a lack of new vehicles and, of course, supply chain constraints.

There's also the risk of Chinese stocks getting delisted in the U.S. However, Yu apparently isn't worried.

He feels that these headwinds "can all reverse in the coming 12 months" and even envisions Nio boosting its annual manufacturing capacity from 120,000 to 600,000 vehicles.

Wall Street's Take

Turning to Wall Street, Nio has a Strong Buy consensus rating, based on seven Buys and one Hold assigned in the past three months. The average Nio price target is $61.86, implying 108.6% upside potential.

The Takeaway

There's no need to worry about the current headwinds facing Nio at the moment. These issues could be temporary, and Nio is still pushing forward with new products.

Besides, Wall Street is clearly bullish on NIO stock, with zero Sell ratings right now.

Hence, it's reasonable to expect a strong year for both the company and the stock.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, David Moadel did not have a position in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

