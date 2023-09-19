NIO Slides After Offering $1 Bln Convertible Senior Notes

(RTTNews) - Shares of NIO Inc. (NIO) are declining more than 9 percent on Tuesday after the company announced an offering of $500 million convertible senior notes due 2029 and $500 million convertible senior notes due 2030.

The Company intends to purchase up to an additional $75 million in aggregate principal amount of the 2029 Notes and up to an additional $75 million in aggregate principal amount of the 2030 Notes.

NIO plans to use a portion of the net proceeds to repurchase a portion of the existing debt securities, the remainder mainly to further strengthen its balance sheet position as well as for general corporate purposes.

Currently, shares are at $9.10, down 11.78 percent from the previous close of $10.31 on a volume of 33,623,534.

