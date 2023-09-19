News & Insights

Markets
NIO

NIO Slides After Offering $1 Bln Convertible Senior Notes

September 19, 2023 — 10:06 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of NIO Inc. (NIO) are declining more than 9 percent on Tuesday after the company announced an offering of $500 million convertible senior notes due 2029 and $500 million convertible senior notes due 2030.

The Company intends to purchase up to an additional $75 million in aggregate principal amount of the 2029 Notes and up to an additional $75 million in aggregate principal amount of the 2030 Notes.

NIO plans to use a portion of the net proceeds to repurchase a portion of the existing debt securities, the remainder mainly to further strengthen its balance sheet position as well as for general corporate purposes.

Currently, shares are at $9.10, down 11.78 percent from the previous close of $10.31 on a volume of 33,623,534.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NIO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.