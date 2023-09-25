News & Insights

NIO Sheds Light On Capital Raising Activity; Stock Down In Pre-market

September 25, 2023 — 09:37 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Chinese smart vehicle manufacturer NIO Inc. (NIO) said on Monday that it has currently no reportable capital-raising activity, other than the recent convertible notes offering that was completed on September 25.

There were media speculations that the firm is considering raising certain capital from investors.

Nio maintained that it has no such intention and will announce any material information in the right manner. NIO said it is committed to transparent and timely communication with the public market.

Currently, shares of Nio are trading at $8.13 down 4.75% on the New York Stock Exchange.

