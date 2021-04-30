NIO Shakes Off Semiconductor Crisis. Next, NIO Stock Will Fly to $60.

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

What Happened to the NIO Stock Price Today?

Nio (NYSE: NIO ) stock popped after the premium Chinese electric vehicle maker reported strong first-quarter numbers that topped expectations.

Why It Happened

NIO stock has been under pressure because of a shortage in semiconductor chips that has stalled and delayed EV production.

This report appears to be easing those concerns.

Despite these supply chain issues, NIO reported monstrous first quarter numbers.

Deliveries rose 423% year-over-year and 16% sequentially in Q1. Average sales prices rose 20% year-over-year and 4% sequentially. Revenues rose 482% year-over-year and 20% sequentially. Vehicle margins expanded 400 basis points. Gross margins expanded 230 basis points. Operating loss narrowed dramatically both year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter.

Everything continues to trend in the right direction.

Management expects the good times to keep rolling.

Second quarter deliveries are guided to rise sequentially and grow more than 100% year-over-year. ASPs are guided to keep rising. Revenues are expected to grow more than 140% year-over-year in Q2.

Does It Matter?

The long-term outlook on NIO stock is very favorable. The world is pivoting towards electric vehicles. China is at the forefront of this transition. NIO is the highest-quality and most technologically-advanced EV maker in China. Over the next several years, this company is going to produce and sell a lot of EVs, and generate tons of revenue and profits.

The near-term outlook is less certain because of the semiconductor shortage constraining supply in 2021, which will dilute growth rates.

But NIO appears to be trouncing the semiconductor crisis, and is growing at lightspeed irrespective of these challenges.

With supply chain risks sidelined, NIO stock should be clear to head higher.

NIO Stock Price Forecast

We believe NIO stock is significantly undervalued at current levels, on the assumption that NIO will one day be one of the largest EV makers in the world.

Wall Street agrees with us.

The consensus analyst price target of NIO stock is $60.

We fully expect shares to make a run towards that level in 2021, as the supply chain issues ease over the next few months as semiconductor foundries come back online.

NIO stock is one of my favorite tech stocks to buy on the dip.

On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

