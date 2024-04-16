NIO (SGX:NIO) Price Target Decreased by 6.84% to 9.30

The average one-year price target for NIO (SGX:NIO) has been revised to 9.30 / share. This is an decrease of 6.84% from the prior estimate of 9.99 dated March 30, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.97 to a high of 22.48 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 57.97% from the latest reported closing price of 5.89 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,646K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,188K shares, representing an increase of 2.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NIO by 29.82% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,443K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,575K shares, representing a decrease of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NIO by 28.27% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 2,444K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,406K shares, representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NIO by 30.28% over the last quarter.

XT - iShares Exponential Technologies ETF holds 2,118K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,155K shares, representing an increase of 45.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NIO by 22.66% over the last quarter.

IDRV - iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF holds 1,700K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.