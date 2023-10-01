NIO September Vehicle Deliveries Up 43.8%

(RTTNews) - NIO Inc. (NIO) said it delivered 15,641 vehicles in September 2023, increasing by 43.8% year-over-year. The deliveries consisted of 11,504 premium smart electric SUVs, and 4,137 premium smart electric sedans.

NIO delivered 55,432 vehicles in the third quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 75.4% year-over-year.

Cumulative deliveries of NIO vehicles reached 399,549 as of September 30, 2023.

