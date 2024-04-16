NIO (SEHK:9866) Price Target Decreased by 6.31% to 72.71

The average one-year price target for NIO (SEHK:9866) has been revised to 72.71 / share. This is an decrease of 6.31% from the prior estimate of 77.60 dated March 30, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 31.00 to a high of 175.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 143.58% from the latest reported closing price of 29.85 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in NIO. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 18.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9866 is 0.26%, an increase of 23.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.49% to 45,119K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,646K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,188K shares, representing an increase of 2.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9866 by 29.82% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,443K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,575K shares, representing a decrease of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9866 by 28.27% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 2,444K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,406K shares, representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9866 by 30.28% over the last quarter.

XT - iShares Exponential Technologies ETF holds 2,118K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,155K shares, representing an increase of 45.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9866 by 22.66% over the last quarter.

IDRV - iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF holds 1,700K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company.

