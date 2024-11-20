Nio sees Q4 revenue RMB 19.68B-RMB 20.38B

Sees Q4 deliveries 72,000-75,000 units. “Ongoing cost optimizations helped increase the vehicle gross margin to 13.1% in the third quarter of 2024. With continued expansion in sales volume and steady improvement in gross margin, our free cash flow turned positive this quarter,” added Stanley Yu Qu, Nio‘s (NIO) chief financial officer, “Starting next year, our three brands are poised to embark on a robust product cycle, projected to elevate the Company’s sales volume to new heights. We expect this momentum will drive continued improvements in the Company’s operational and financial performance.”

