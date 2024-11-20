News & Insights

Stocks

Nio sees Q4 revenue RMB 19.68B-RMB 20.38B

November 20, 2024 — 05:25 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Sees Q4 deliveries 72,000-75,000 units. “Ongoing cost optimizations helped increase the vehicle gross margin to 13.1% in the third quarter of 2024. With continued expansion in sales volume and steady improvement in gross margin, our free cash flow turned positive this quarter,” added Stanley Yu Qu, Nio‘s (NIO) chief financial officer, “Starting next year, our three brands are poised to embark on a robust product cycle, projected to elevate the Company’s sales volume to new heights. We expect this momentum will drive continued improvements in the Company’s operational and financial performance.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on NIO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NIO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.