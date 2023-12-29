NIO Reveals ET9 Flagship Sedan, Deliveries to Start in 2025

NIO Inc. NIO revealed its ET9 electric executive flagship sedan in China. The sedan is embedded with over 100 NIO full-stack technologies, which includes 17 world-firsts and 52 leading advancements.



ET9 has been designed keeping the needs of high-end business users in mind. It has high-performance automotive chips and a unique suspension system and is priced at around 800,000 yuan. The sedan is available for pre-order in China, and deliveries are expected to start by the first quarter of 2025.



NIO has emphasized the technological and safety aspects of the sedan. It incorporates China’s first Full-Domain 900V Architecture, NIO’s self-developed intelligent system, powered by the Adam 2.0 supercomputing platform and NX9031, NIO’s first 5nm automotive-grade chip for AD. With a torsional stiffness of 52,600Nm/deg and advanced sensing units, ET9 provides robust safety.



Per William Li, co-founder and CEO of NIO, the company’s Sky Ride technology system provides a smooth and comfortable ride to drivers and passengers even when they navigate through bumpy roads.



Alongside ET9, NIO also launched fourth-generation NIO Power Swap Stations and the 640kW Liquid Cooled Power Charger. The latest Power Swap Stations provides battery swapping with reduced wait time and is compatible with multiple brands. Per Li, NIO plans to build 1,000 battery-swap stations in 2024.



The car manufacturers in China have been striving to optimize their technologies to surpass rivals. In April, BYD launched Yangwang U8, a super luxury SUV model priced at 1.1 million yuan. Panamera E-Hybrid and the Maybach plug-in hybrid S580e, which are competing with ET9, have a starting price of 1.19 million yuan and more than 2 million yuan, respectively.

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

NIO currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Some other top-ranked players in the auto space are Stellantis N.V. STLA, Volvo VLVLY, and BYD Company Limited BYDDY. While STLA sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, VLVLY and BYDDY carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STLA’s 2023 sales and earnings indicates year-over-year growth of 12.3% and 11.3%, respectively. The EPS estimates for 2023 and 2024 have increased 6 cents and 33 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VLVLY’s 2023 sales and earnings suggests year-over-year growth of 4.2% and 70.6%, respectively. The EPS estimates for 2023 and 2024 have improved 8 cents and 7 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BYDDY’s 2023 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 35.7% and 74.7%, respectively. The EPS estimate for 2023 has moved up 62 cents in the past 90 days. The EPS estimate for 2024 has inched up by a penny in the past 60 days.

