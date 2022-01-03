Nio Releases Impressive December Delivery Figures

Chinese premium electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio Inc. (NIO) released December, fourth quarter, and full year 2021 vehicle delivery figures. Meanwhile, NIO shares closed down 2.3% at $31.68 on December 31.

Delivery Update

In December, Nio delivered a total of 10,489 autos, a 49.7% year-over-year increase. Notably, the total number of vehicles delivered included 2,782 NIO ES8s (the company’s flagship premium smart electric SUV), 4,939 NIO ES6s (five-seater high-performance premium smart electric SUV), and 2,768 NIO EC6s (five-seater premium smart electric coupe SUV).

Similarly, for the three months ending December 31, 2021, Nio delivered a record high number of autos totaling 25,034, growing 44.3% compared to the same period last year.

Additionally, for the full year ending December 31, 2021, Nio delivered a record-high 91,429 vehicles, more than double the cars delivered in 2020. Nio delivered 167,070 ES8, ES6 and EC6 cars, combined as of date.

Consensus View

Overall, the stock commands a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 7 Buys and 1 Hold. The average Nio price target of $61.86 implies 95.3% upside potential to current levels. Shares have lost 37% over the past six months.

Website Traffic

TipRanks’ Website Traffic tool, which uses data from SEMrush Holdings (SEMR), the world’s biggest website usage monitoring service, offers insight into NIO’s performance, which is one of the best EV stocks.

In November, Nio website traffic recorded a 48.75% year-over-year decline in monthly visits. However, year-to-date website traffic growth increased significantly by 103.58% compared to the same period last year.

