NIO Rally Continues

May 22, 2023 — 10:29 am EDT

(RTTNews) - NIO Inc. (NIO) shares are up more than 8 percent on Monday morning trade, continuing an uptrend since the company announced a strategic partnership with Autolive for electric vehicle safety and sustainability technologies. There have been no corporate announcements today to influence the stock movement.

Currently, shares are at $8.78, up 8.91 percent from the previous close of $8.07 on a volume of 34,580,967.

