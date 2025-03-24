NIO Q4 Loss Wider Than Expected, Revenues Increase Y/Y

NIO Inc. NIO incurred a fourth-quarter 2024 loss per American Depositary Share (ADS) of 47 cents, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 33 cents. The company had reported a loss of 45 cents in the year-ago quarter. This China-based electric vehicle maker posted revenues of $2.7 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.85 billion. The top line, however, rose 12.5% from the prior-year level.

Key Takeaways

NIO delivered 72,689 vehicles in the fourth quarter, up 45.2% year over year, including 19,929 vehicles from the newly launched ONVO brand. Revenues generated from vehicle sales amounted to $2.39 billion, up 10.1% year over year due to an increase in delivery volume. Other sales of $281.6 million rose 30.2% on a year-over-year basis.



Gross profit was $316.3 million, up 75.5% from the year-ago level, thanks to decreased cost of sales. Gross margin was 11.7%, up from 7.5% a year ago. Vehicle margin in the reported quarter climbed to 13.1% from 11.9% in the fourth quarter of 2023 due to lower material cost per unit.



Research & development costs amounted to $498.1 million, which decreased 10.9% year over year. Selling, general & administrative costs totaled $668.3 million, down 19.4% year over year. Loss from operations decreased to $826.5 million from $933.2 million a year ago. As of Dec. 31, 2024, cash and cash equivalents totaled $5.7 billion and long-term debt amounted to $1.57 billion.



For first-quarter 2025, NIO projects deliveries in the range of 41,000-43,000 vehicles, implying a rise of 36.4-43.1% year over year. Revenues are estimated between $1.69 billion and $1.76 billion, suggesting an uptick of 23.3-28.5%.

NIO’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

NIO carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.



Some better-ranked stocks in the auto space are China Yuchai International Limited CYD, Dana Incorporated DAN and Strattec Security Corporation STRT, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CYD’s 2025 sales and earnings indicates year-over-year growth of 9.17% and 36.84%, respectively. EPS estimates for 2025 have improved 26 cents in the past 30 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DAN’s 2025 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 70.21%. EPS estimates for 2025 and 2026 have improved 10 cents each in the past 30 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STRT’s 2025 sales indicates year-over-year growth of 2.61%. EPS estimates for 2025 and 2026 have improved 91 cents and $1.06, respectively, in the past 30 days.

