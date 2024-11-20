NIO Q3 Loss Widens; Total Revenues Down 2.1%

(RTTNews) - Chinese smart electric vehicle maker NIO, Inc. (NIO) reported on Wednesday a third-quarter net loss attributable to NIO's ordinary shareholders of RMB 5.14 billion or $732.68 million, sharply wider than RMB 4.63 billion in the prior-year quarter. Net loss per ADS was RMB 2.50 or $0.36, compared to a loss of RMB 2.67.

Adjusted net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB 4.40 billion or $627.5 million, compared to RMB 3.95 billion in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted net loss per ADS was RMB 2.14 or $0.31, compared with a loss of RMB 2.28.

Total revenues were RMB 18.67 billion or $2.66 billion, down 2.1 percent from RMB 19.07 billion in the same quarter last year.

Vehicle deliveries for the quarter were 61,855, consisting of 61,023 premium smart electric brand NIO and 832 family-oriented smart electric vehicle brand ONVO, up 11.6 percent from 55,432 last year.

