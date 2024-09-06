NIO Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates, Increase Y/Y

NIO Inc. NIO incurred a loss per American Depositary Share of 34 cents in the second quarter of 2024, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 46 cents. The company had reported a loss of 51 cents in the year-ago quarter.



This China-based electric vehicle maker posted revenues of $2.40 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.35 billion and rose 98.3% year over year due to higher delivery volumes.

NIO Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

NIO Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | NIO Inc. Quote

Key Details

NIO delivered 57,373 vehicles in the second quarter, up 143.9% year over year, including 32,562 SUVs and 24,811 sedans.



Revenues generated from vehicle sales amounted to $2.15 billion, up 117.8% year over year. The rise in sales was mainly attributable to an increase in delivery volume. Other sales of $243.1 million rose 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.



Gross profit came in at $232.4 million, up from $12 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Vehicle margin in the reported quarter climbed to 12.2% from 6.2% in the second quarter of 2023 due to lower material cost per unit. Gross margin was 9.7%, up from 1% in the year-ago quarter.



Research & development costs amounted to $442.9 million, which declined 3.9% year over year. Selling, general & administrative costs were $517 million, up 31.2% year over year. As of June 30, 2024, cash and cash equivalents totaled $5.7 billion and long-term debt amounted to $1.59 billion.



For third-quarter 2024, NIO projects deliveries in the range of 61,000-63,000 vehicles, implying a rise of 10-13.7% year over year. Revenues are estimated between $2,630 million and $2,707 million.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

NIO currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the auto space are Dorman Products, Inc. DORM, Blue Bird Corporation BLBD and Douglas Dynamics, Inc. PLOW, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The consensus estimate for DORM’s 2024 sales and earnings suggests year-over-year growth of 3.71% and 35.46%, respectively. EPS estimates for 2024 and 2025 have improved 4 cents each in the past 30 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BLBD’s 2024 sales and earnings suggests year-over-year growth of 17.58% and 215.89%, respectively. EPS estimates for 2024 and 2025 have improved 65 cents and 80 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PLOW’s 2024 earnings suggests year-over-year growth of 60.4%. EPS estimates for 2024 have improved 15 cents in the past 60 days.

