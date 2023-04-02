NIO Q1 Vehicle Deliveries Up 20.5%

(RTTNews) - NIO Inc. (NIO) said it delivered 31,041 vehicles in the first quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 20.5% year-over-year.

The company delivered 10,378 vehicles in March 2023. The deliveries consisted of 3,203 premium smart electric SUVs, and 7,175 premium smart electric sedans.

Cumulative deliveries of NIO vehicles reached 320,597 as of March 31, 2023.

Starting from March 28, 2023, NIO has rolled out the deployment of the third-generation Power Swap station in China, with each station having a service capacity of up to 408 swaps per day.

As of March 31, 2023, NIO had deployed 1,339 Power Swap stations, 1,285 Power Charger stations with 6,467 chargers, and 1,154 destination charging stations with 7,993 chargers worldwide.

NIO noted that it will speed up the expansion of the battery swapping network, and plans to install 1,000 Power Swap stations in 2023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.