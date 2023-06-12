NIO Q1 Loss Wider Than Expected, Vehicle Margin Declines

NIO Inc. NIO incurred a loss per American Depositary Share (ADS) of 42 cents in the first quarter of 2023, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 22 cents. The reported loss is also wider than the year-ago loss of 18 cents due to lower vehicle margins and higher operating expenses, despite improved deliveries.



This China-based electric vehicle (EV) maker posted revenues of $1,554.6 million, lagging the Zacks Consensus estimate of $1,692 million but rising 7.7% year over year on the back of robust deliveries.

NIO Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

NIO Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | NIO Inc. Quote

Key Details

NIO delivered 31,041 vehicles in the first quarter, up 20.5% year over year, including 10,430 SUVs and 20,611 sedans.



The revenues generated from vehicle sales amounted to $1,343.2 million, declining 0.2% year over year. The decrease in vehicle sales was mainly led by a lower average selling price. Other sales amounted to $211.4 million, up 117.8%. Strong sales of accessories, provision of repair & maintenance services, provision of auto financing services, sales of used cars and provision of power solutions contributed to the increase.



Gross profit came in at $23.6 million, decreasing 88.8% year over year. The vehicle margin in the reported quarter declined to 5.1% from 18.1% in the first quarter of 2022. The gross margin was 1.5%, down from 14.6% in first-quarter 2022.



Research & development and selling, general & administrative costs were $447.8 million and $356.2 million, respectively, reflecting a year-over-year surge of 74.6% and 21.4%, respectively.



Cash and cash equivalents totaled $2,149.7 million as of Mar 31, 2023 and long-term debt was $1,224.9 million as of the same date.



For the second quarter of 2023, NIO expects deliveries in the range of 23,000-25,000 vehicles, signaling a year-over-year decline of 8.2-0.2%. Revenues are envisioned between $1,273 million and $1,364 million, indicating a year-over-year decrease of 15.1-9%.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

NIO currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some top-ranked players in the auto space are General Motors GM, Stellantis N.V. STLA and Wabash National WNC, all of which sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



General Motors is one of the world’s largest automakers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GM’s 2023 sales indicates year-over-year growth of 4.5%.



Stellantis, an Italian-American automaker, is one of the noted names in the auto space. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STLA’s 2023 sales indicates year-over-year growth of 13.4%.



Wabash is one of the leading manufacturers of semi-trailers in North America. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WNC’s 2023 sales and earnings indicates year-over-year growth of 12% and 90.7%, respectively.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

General Motors Company (GM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Wabash National Corporation (WNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NIO Inc. (NIO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.