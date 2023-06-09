News & Insights

Markets
NIO

Nio Q1 Loss Widens, Sees Weak Revenues In Q2; Stock Down In Pre Market

June 09, 2023 — 07:17 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Chinese premium electric vehicles manufacturer NIO Inc. (NIO) Friday reported a wider loss for the first quarter. However, revenue increased by 7.7 percent on higher vehicle deliveries.

Quarterly net loss attributable to shareholders was RMB 4.80 billion or $699.5 million, compared loss of RMB 1.83 billion or $287.9 million of last year.

Loss per ADS was RMB 2.91 or $0.42, compared to loss of RMB 1.12 or $0.18 of the prior year.

Adjusted loss was RMB 4.14 billion or $603.1 million, compared to prior year's loss of RMB 1.29 billion or $202.7 million.

Adjusted loss per ADS was RMB 2.51 or $0.36, compared to loss of RMB 0.79 or $0.13 for the same period last year.

Revenues, however, increased to RMB 10.68 billion or $1.55 billion from RMB 9.91 billion or $1.56 billion last year, on 20.5 percent higher vehicle deliveries.

Looking ahead for the second quarter, the company expects the revenue to be in the range of RMB 8.74 billion or $1.27 billion and RMB 9.37 billion or $1.36 billion. This represents a decrease of around 15.1% to 9.0% from the same quarter of 2022.

Deliveries of vehicles would be down 0.2% to 8.2% to between 23,000 and 25,000 vehicles.

In premarket activity, shares of NIO are trading at $7.65, down 1.80% or $0.14 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NIO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.