NIO Posts Strong November Deliveries With 76% Growth

(RTTNews) - NIO Inc. (NIO) announced on Monday that it had a strong showing in November 2025, delivering 36,275 vehicles, representing a 76.3 percent increase compared to the same month last year.

This total included 18,393 from their premium NIO brand, 11,794 from the family-oriented ONVO line, and 6,088 from the upscale compact FIREFLY brand.

Cumulatively, they've delivered 949,457 vehicles by the end of November, which really highlights the growing demand for their offerings.

NIO is currently trading at $5.21, down $0.29 or 5.27 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

