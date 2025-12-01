Markets

NIO Posts Strong November Deliveries With 76% Growth

December 01, 2025 — 03:48 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - NIO Inc. (NIO) announced on Monday that it had a strong showing in November 2025, delivering 36,275 vehicles, representing a 76.3 percent increase compared to the same month last year.

This total included 18,393 from their premium NIO brand, 11,794 from the family-oriented ONVO line, and 6,088 from the upscale compact FIREFLY brand.

Cumulatively, they've delivered 949,457 vehicles by the end of November, which really highlights the growing demand for their offerings.

NIO is currently trading at $5.21, down $0.29 or 5.27 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NIO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.