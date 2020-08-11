Nio Posts More Than Double Revenue in Q2 Despite COVID-19 Crisis; Target Price $17

Nio Inc, a pioneer in China’s premium electric vehicle market, said its revenue more than doubled in the second quarter as vehicle deliveries surge despite the disruption caused by COVID-19 pandemic, sending its shares up about 10% in pre-market trading on Tuesday.

China’s electric vehicle maker said its quarterly revenue increased to at 3.72 billion yuan in the second quarter, representing an increase of 146.5% from the second quarter of 2019 and an increase of 171.1% from the first quarter of 2020. Excluding items, Nio reported a loss of 1.08 yuan per American depository share, experts had forecast a loss of 1.84 yuan per ADS.

Auto industry in the world’s second-largest economy recovered from the COVID-19 outbreak as demand picked after lockdown restrictions were eased after the country reported fewer coronavirus cases. China was also the world’s first country to register economic growth.

Nio said it delivered 10,331 in the second quarter of 2020, including 8,068 ES6s and 2,263 ES8s, compared with 3,553 vehicles delivered in the second quarter of 2019 and 3,838 vehicles delivered in the first quarter of 2020.

China’s electric vehicle maker expects total revenues to be between 4,047.5 million yuan and 4,212.3 million yuan, representing an increase of approximately 120.4% to 129.3% from the same quarter of 2019, and an increase of approximately 8.8% to 13.3% from the second quarter of 2020.

U.S.-listed shares of the company shares gained about 10% to $15.58 in pre-market trading on Tuesday. The stock surged over 250% so far this year.

Executive comment

“The current constraints on the productions will be lifted in the near future and we are confident that our production capacity can meet the accelerated demand of our models,” Chief Executive Officer William Bin Li said in a press release.

“We achieved a record-high quarterly delivery of 10,331 ES8 and ES6 vehicles in total in the second quarter of 2020 and expect to deliver 11,000 to 11,500 vehicles in the third quarter as the momentum continues.”

Nio stock forecast

Six analysts forecast the average price in 12 months at $7.26 with a high forecast of $13.50 and a low forecast of $2.50. The average price target represents a -48.91% decrease from the last price of $14.21. From those six, two analysts rated ‘Buy’, two analysts rated ‘Hold’ and two rated ‘Sell’, according to Tipranks.

Morgan Stanley target price is $12 with a high of $17 under a bull scenario and $7 under the worst-case scenario. On June 24, Goldman Sachs cuts to neutral from buy, raising the target price to $7 from $6.4.

However, we think it is good to buy at the current level and target $17 as 100-day Moving Average and 100-200-day MACD Oscillator signal a strong buying opportunity.

Analyst comment

“We believe the recent rally reflects the smooth funding process from Hefei investors. Tesla‘s success in China has also attracted fund flows for EV makers, that we think has helped to drive NIO stock performance rally,” said Tim Hsiao, equity analyst at Morgan Stanley.

“We remain EW given the long-term uncertainties around scalability. Our price target hike reflects a more meaningful sales volume upgrade in the forecast period. We lower our WACC assumption to 12% from 14% (vs. 10.9% for major OEMs), given lower equity and debt costs due to rate cuts and NIO’s proven operation,” the analyst added.

Upside and Downside Risks

1) Progress in planned A-share listing. 2) Stronger-than-expected sales volume. 3) Better-than-expected improvements in operating efficiency, Morgan Stanley highlighted as major upside risks to Nio.

1) Weaker-than-expected sales volume. 2) Lack of signs of efficiency improvement, were the major two downside risks.

