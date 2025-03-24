NIO Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on NIO.

Looking at options history for NIO (NYSE:NIO) we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 54% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 45% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $346,328 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $183,739.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $2.0 to $7.0 for NIO over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for NIO's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across NIO's significant trades, within a strike price range of $2.0 to $7.0, over the past month.

NIO Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NIO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.79 $1.78 $1.78 $5.50 $178.0K 8.3K 629 NIO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $1.12 $1.11 $1.11 $7.00 $66.6K 13.8K 896 NIO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $0.5 $0.49 $0.49 $4.50 $49.0K 4.7K 1.0K NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/28/25 $0.09 $0.08 $0.09 $4.50 $37.5K 9.6K 13.0K NIO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $0.35 $0.34 $0.35 $4.50 $35.0K 12.0K 3.5K

About NIO

Nio is a leading electric vehicle maker, targeting the premium segment. Founded in November 2014, Nio designs, develops, jointly manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company differentiates itself through continuous technological breakthroughs and innovations such as battery swapping and autonomous driving technologies. Nio launched its first model, its ES8 seven-seater electric SUV, in December 2017, and began deliveries in June 2018. Its current model portfolio includes midsize to large sedans and SUVs. It sold over 160,000 EVs in 2023, accounting for about 2% of the China passenger new energy vehicle market.

Having examined the options trading patterns of NIO, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is NIO Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 34,717,644, the NIO's price is down by -2.26%, now at $4.4. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 73 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for NIO

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $6.15.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Mizuho continues to hold a Neutral rating for NIO, targeting a price of $4. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on NIO with a target price of $8.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for NIO with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

