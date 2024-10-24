NIO Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on NIO (NYSE:NIO).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NIO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for NIO.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 44% bullish and 55%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $956,354, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $442,323.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $4.0 to $6.0 for NIO over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in NIO's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to NIO's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $4.0 to $6.0 over the preceding 30 days.

NIO Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NIO PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $0.84 $0.81 $0.82 $5.00 $725.7K 5.7K 9.7K NIO CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $1.2 $1.16 $1.19 $5.00 $297.5K 1.5K 2.7K NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $0.91 $0.88 $0.91 $5.00 $91.0K 9.6K 1.1K NIO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $1.31 $1.29 $1.31 $6.00 $78.6K 9.1K 711 NIO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $1.38 $1.25 $1.38 $4.00 $57.1K 7.4K 191

About NIO

Nio is a leading electric vehicle maker, targeting the premium segment. Founded in November 2014, Nio designs, develops, jointly manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company differentiates itself through continuous technological breakthroughs and innovations such as battery swapping and autonomous driving technologies. Nio launched its first model, its ES8 seven-seater electric SUV, in December 2017, and began deliveries in June 2018. Its current model portfolio includes midsize to large sedans and SUVs. It sold over 160,000 EVs in 2023, accounting for about 2% of the China passenger new energy vehicle market.

Current Position of NIO Currently trading with a volume of 35,479,548, the NIO's price is down by -2.99%, now at $5.04. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 40 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest NIO options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

