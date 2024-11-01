News & Insights

Markets
NIO

NIO October Vehicle Delivery Up 30.5%

November 01, 2024 — 09:53 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Chinese smart electric vehicle maker NIO Inc. (NIO) announced Friday that vehicle delivery in October 2024 increased 30.5 percent to 20,976 vehicles from last year, with 16,657 vehicles from premium smart electric vehicle brand NIO, and 4,319 vehicles from family-oriented smart electric vehicle brand ONVO.

Cumulative deliveries reached 619,851 as of October 31, 2024.

In October 2024, the production and delivery of the ONVO L60 have been steadily ramping up.

The company said ONVO will continue to expand its sales, service and power networks to serve a growing user base and drive long-term growth.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NIO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.