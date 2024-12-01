News & Insights

NIO November Vehicle Delivery Up 28.9%

December 01, 2024 — 11:16 am EST

(RTTNews) - NIO Inc. (NIO), a Chinese automaker, announced Sunday that vehicle delivery in November 2024 increased 28.9 percent to 20,575 vehicles from last year, with 15,493 vehicles from premium smart electric vehicle brand NIO, and 5,082 vehicles from family-oriented smart electric vehicle brand ONVO.

Cumulative deliveries reached 640,426 as of November 30, 2024.

Looking ahead, NIO said it will continue to create value for users through continuous technological breakthroughs and innovations, exceptional products and services, and a community for shared growth.

