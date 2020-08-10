Nio (NIO) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Chinese electric carmaker Nio Limited (NIO) will release its second quarter fiscal 2020 earnings result before the opening bell Tuesday. Vying to become the next Tesla (TSLA), the young startup has created tons of buzz about the domestic Chinese electric vehicle (EV) industry.

NIO stock has skyrocketed 244% year to date, including 13% and 20% gains in the respective five days and one month. No longer cash-strapped, the Tencent (TCEHY)-backed automaker has reported records in three consecutive months through June. And with early reports of more-than 300% rise in July deliveries (which would bring its 2020 total to 17,702), it would be a mistake to part with Nio ahead of these results, particularly when China’s auto industry is expected to post double-digit sales gain in July.

Evidenced by the strong results from Japanese automakers, and based on an early projections from the CAAM, China auto sales in July could rise 15% to more than 2 million vehicles. That would make four months in a row of growth. This trend would seem to benefit Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio which sells its vehicles exclusively in China. Still, aside from a top- and bottom-line beat, Nio on Tuesday will need to provide upbeat delivery guidance and outline ways it will achieve profitability to keep it’s stock from screeching to halt.

For the three months that ended June, Wall Street expects Nio to report a per-share loss of 26 cents on revenue of $504.39 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when it reported a per-share loss of 44 cents on revenue of $215.56 million. For the full year, ending January, the loss is expected to narrow from $1.50 per share a year ago to 90 cents per share, while full-year revenue of $1.95 billion will rise 74% year over year.

Founded in 2014, there’s no question that Nio has tons of challenges on its growth path, given the trajectory and production struggles we’ve seen from Tesla. But as with Tesla, Nio’s high risk profile can one day pay off handsomely. In that vein, Nio has so far achieved several critical milestones in 2020, boosted by its strong sales momentum. And it also helps Nio that the Chinese government has embraced policies aiming to increase the adoption of EVs among its consumers.

As part of its fifteen-year draft plan, which includes targets to reduce its huge dependency on oil, Beijing set an aggressive goal for for EVs to account for 25% of annual new light-vehicle sales by 2025. These policies would seem to benefit Nio which has enjoyed strong order and delivery growth. The company reported 3,533 vehicle deliveries for July, marking growth of 322.1% year-over-year. The total consisted of 2,610 of its 5-seater high-performance premium smart electric SUV ES6 and 923 deliveries of its ES8s.

What’s more, the company believes it can boost its production capacity to support demand. While that’s good news for Nio, there’s also the counter-argument about rising costs. Nio skeptics, as with those of Tesla, continue to point out that the fact that the company loses money on every car it manufactures. As of the first quarter, Nio’s vehicle gross margin remains at around -7%. As such, the company on Tuesday must demonstrate plans to significantly get production costs under control.

