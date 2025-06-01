NIO May Vehicle Deliveries Up 13.1%

(RTTNews) - NIO Inc. (NIO), a Chinese multinational automobile manufacturer, Sunday reported that it delivered 23,231 vehicles in May 2025, up 13.1 percent year-over-year.

The deliveries consisted of 13,270 vehicles from the Company's premium smart electric vehicle brand NIO, 6,281 vehicles from its family-oriented smart electric vehicle brand ONVO, and 3,680 vehicles from small smart high-end electric car brand FIREFLY.

For the year-to-date period in 2025, the company delivered 89,225 vehicles, a growth of 34.7 percent from the prior year.

Cumulative deliveries reached 760,789 as of May 31, 2025.

