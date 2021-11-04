NIO Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of NIO Inc (Symbol: NIO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $42.42, changing hands as high as $44.00 per share. NIO Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NIO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NIO's low point in its 52 week range is $30.71 per share, with $66.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.25.

