NIO Limited (NYSE:NIO) Yearly Results: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

It's been a sad week for NIO Limited (NYSE:NIO), who've watched their investment drop 20% to US$41.53 in the week since the company reported its annual result. It was a pretty bad result overall; while revenues were in line with expectations at CN¥16b, statutory losses exploded to CN¥4.74 per share. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NYSE:NIO Earnings and Revenue Growth March 4th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from NIO's 14 analysts is for revenues of CN¥35.8b in 2021, which would reflect a major 120% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 43% to CN¥2.68. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of CN¥31.5b and losses of CN¥2.04 per share in 2021. Ergo, there's been a clear change in sentiment, with the analysts lifting this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share numbers to reflect the cost of achieving this growth.

There was no major change to the consensus price target of CN¥407, with growing revenues seemingly enough to offset the concern of growing losses. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on NIO, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at CN¥90.93 and the most bearish at CN¥15.03 per share. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of NIO'shistorical trends, as the 120% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 is roughly in line with the 108% annual revenue growth over the past year. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 22% per year. So although NIO is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at CN¥407, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on NIO. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for NIO going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - NIO has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.