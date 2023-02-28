Nio Limited (NIO) Q4 2022 Earnings: What to Expect

Shares of Nio Limited (NIO) have driven mostly in reverse over the past six months, falling close to 50%, compared to a 3% decline in the S&P 500 index. The Chinese electric vehicle maker recently reported its January delivery numbers that reveled just over 8,500 vehicles, which marks a 12% year over year decline.

January delivery totals was lowest figure in nine months for Nio. Investors are worried that the company is being lapped by larger EV rivals. But things aren’t as daunting as the decline in vehicle deliveries might suggest. The question is, what will it take to get the numbers going in the right direction again? That is one of many questions Nio management must answer when the company reports its fourth quarter fiscal 2022 earnings before the opening bell Wednesday.

Some analysts believe that the delivery decline might have reached a low point as the growth picture looks favorable in 2023. In the most recent quarter, management touted production capacity of 20,000 vehicles per month in December, though this is down from prior projections of 30,000 vehicles per month. The decline has been due to major Covid shutdowns in China, among other headwinds.

However, entering 2023, revenue and delivery expectations are much higher, given that the company continues to ramp up additional production capacity. NIO management forecasts a 90% rise in fiscal 2023 revenue, driven by higher volumes. The company on Wednesday can make a strong case for its value by issuing strong guidance for the next quarter and full year.

For the three months that ended December, Wall Street expects Nio to report a per-share loss of 23 cents on revenue of $2.56 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when it reported a per-share loss of 21 cents on revenue of $1.55 billion. For the full year, the loss is expected to narrow from $1.00 per share a year ago to 60 cents, while full-year revenue of $7.94 billion would rise 47.2% year over year.

Despite these struggles, Wall Street analysts remain broadly positive about NIO’s growth prospects. The stock has a consensus Buy rating with an average 12-month price target of $17.50. From current levels of the around $9.30, that suggests potential premiums of close to 90%. To be sure, the average target has been significantly lowered from a year ago when consensus was around $60 per share.

The drastic decline in price target sentiment underscores the level of disruption the company has suffered due to supply chain challenges and Covid shutdowns in China. But as the company is gearing up to increase production capacity, the key question is whether there will be significant demand to meet the production ramp. Nio will also need to balance its demand efforts with profit margin stability if it is forced to cut prices to keep up with Tesla, which announced price reductions for its own products.

In that vein, the Q3 numbers, reported in November, showed some positive signs. Q3 adjusted EPS came in at a loss of 30 cents per share which missed consensus estimates by 14 cents. Although vehicle margin was down another 160 basis points to 16.4% compared with 18.0% a year ago, it moved higher on a sequential basis. Q3 gross margin of 13.3% was also higher compared to 13% in the second quarter.

It was a mixed quarter overall, but the company continues to invest in areas to narrow the gap between itself and competitors. On Wednesday the stock will move higher if Nio can provide strong delivery guidance for the next quarter and full year, while also quelling supply chain constraints.

