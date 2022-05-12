Nio Limited (NIO) Q1 Earnings: What to Expect

Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio Limited (NIO) have been in reverse over the past year, losing some 60% of its value amid the stock market sell-off. The company has suffered from COVID-related supply chain issues, which have pressured the entire industry.

With the stock now down 46% year to date, including 20% decline over the past thirty days, investors want to know if now’s the right time to take a position. That is one of many questions Nio will have to answer when the company reports its first quarter fiscal 2022 earnings result after the closing bell Thursday. With the EV industry seemingly in flux, Norway's central bank, Norges Bank has liquidated its entire stake in Nio, according to a regulatory report filed on May 9. These large block sales can break the confidence of retail investors.

But these types of operating headwinds are not impacting every EV stocks the same. In the case of Nio, while it did suspend production due to China’s strict lockdowns to stop the spread of the coronavirus, the company is still one of only a handful of electric vehicle makers that has positive free cash flow. What’s more, not only is Nio delivering vehicles to customers each year, the company’s deliveries are growing. Nio has suggested that it may raise prices for both its vehicles and its battery-as-a-service (BaaS) program.

Estimates suggests that electric vehicle sales are projected to grow at a compound annual rate of 24.5% through 2028. These trends are poised to benefit Nio. But with the stock down significantly from its 52-week high, the company on Thursday can make a strong case for its value by delivering a top- and bottom line beat, along with strong delivery guidance for the next quarter and full year.

For the three months that ended March, Wall Street expects Nio to report a per-share loss of 13 cents on revenue of $1.49 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when it reported a per-share loss of 49 cents on revenue of $1.23 billion. For the full year, ending in December, the loss is expected to narrow from $1.02 per share a year ago to 54 cents, while full-year revenue of $9.53 billion would rise 73% year over year.

The main driver of Nio’s stock will continue to be the company’s delivery growth. The metric is significant not only because of Nio's position as a high-growth electric vehicle manufacturer, but also for its status as operating in the high-priced/premium segment. In that regard, the company has disappointed the market. Nio delivered 5,074 vehicles in April. While that represents a year-over-year growth of 13.5%, it marks a noticeable slowdown from the 9,985 vehicles delivered in March.

The stock was punished for that near 50% month-over-month decrease. But the COVID outbreak in China and harsh lockdowns has had an impact. This should be stated in the context of delivery totals for all of 2021 which came to 91,429, rising 109.1%. In terms of profitability, Nio is cash flow positive with Q4 gross margin of 17.2%, helping to drive a cash total of $8.7 billion at the end of fiscal 2021. On Thursday the stock will move higher if Nio can provide strong delivery guidance for the next quarter and full year, while also quelling supply chain constraints which has impacted its operations.

