Nio Limited (NIO) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Chinese electric carmaker Nio Limited (NIO) will release its fourth quarter fiscal 2020 earnings result after the closing bell Monday. Vying to become the next Tesla (TSLA), the young startup has created tons of buzz about the domestic Chinese electric vehicle (EV) industry.

Nio has posted quadruple-digit returns over the past year. No longer cash-strapped, the company has reported record deliveries in five consecutive months. And there is no slowing down. China's passenger electric vehicle sales has soared over the past six months and while rising more than 120% year over year. And there’s evidence to suggest that this level of growth is not only accelerating, but sustainable. But NIO stock has been in reverse and are now in bear market territory, despite rising vehicle sales.

Since peaking at $67, NIO shares shares have fallen more than 30% during the pullback in tech stocks, including falling to a low of $41.66 last week. As it stands, the shares have fallen 17% over the past week and are down 24% in thirty days, trailing the S&P 500 Index in both spans. Is this an overreaction? On Monday the company can allay concerns about valuation by delivering a top- and bottom line beat, along with strong delivery guidance for the next quarter and full year.

For the three months that ended December, Wall Street expects Nio to report a per-share loss of 7 cents on revenue of $1.01 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when it reported a per-share loss of 39 cents on revenue of $406.88 million. For the full year, the loss is expected to narrow from $1.64 per share a year ago to 60 cents per share, while full-year revenue of $2.48 billion would rise 35.7% year over year.

No longer cash-strapped, the Tencent (TCEHY)-backed automaker continue to report record deliveries, including confirming in January that it delivered 17,353 vehicles in the fourth quarter, marking a year-over-year growth of 111%. The company is operating in a market that presents a massive opportunity with global electric vehicle (EV) penetration currently at only 3% of all new vehicle sales. Some estimates suggests that EV penetration could reach 45% to 50% by 2031 — a trend that is poised to benefit Nio, particular in China.

The Chinese government has embraced policies aimed to increase the adoption of EVs among its consumers. As part of its fifteen-year draft plan, which includes targets to reduce its huge dependency on oil, Beijing set an aggressive goal for for EVs to account for 25% of annual new light-vehicle sales by 2025. These policies continue to benefit Nio which has reported three consecutive quarters where both the top and bottom lines have surpassed analysts estimates, including the third quarter where sales surged 146% year over year.

The third quarter vehicles deliveries reached a record 12,206, soaring 154% year over year from the prior-year total of 4,799. Just as impressive, Q3 vehicle margin improved from negative 6.8% to positive 14.5%. Meanwhile, overall gross margin increased from negative 12.1% last year to positive 12.9%. Why is the margin improvement so important? Nio skeptics, as with those of Tesla, had argued that the company loses money on every car it manufactures.

The company, however, is seemingly changing that narrative with each quarterly report. And if Nio can maintain that strong gross margin trend on Monday, along with strong delivery guidance, the stock will move higher.

