Nio Just Launched a Budget EV to Take On Tesla and BYD. Is Nio Stock Finally Worth Buying?

Key Points

Nio's new budget EV undercuts Tesla's Model Y on price.

Its vehicle margins nearly doubled year over year in Q1.

Rapid delivery growth is strengthening the bullish case for Nio.

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It's called the Onvo L80, and some would argue that it could give Tesla and BYD some real competition by undercutting the two on price.

Nio's (NYSE: NIO) budget electric SUV starts at around $36,000, which isn't the most affordable EV in China, but it competes on price with the Tesla Model Y, which is one of the top-selling electric SUVs in the Middle Kingdom. It clocks in at about $2,400 cheaper.

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Of course, that doesn't mean it's going to overtake Tesla this year, but it does mean that Nio has evolved into a legitimate contender in the race to bring an affordable electric SUV to market.

The battery subscription model could be a differentiator

One of Nio's unique advantages is its battery-as-a-service (BaaS) model, which allows customers to purchase a vehicle without the battery and instead pay a monthly subscription fee to access the company's battery-swapping network. That's where subscribers can pull into a battery-swapping station and get their depleted batteries replaced with fully charged batteries in about three minutes.

And it seems to be a preference for Nio customers, as the latest data indicate more than 90% of initial Onvo L80 buyers chose the BaaS option. Under that model, the starting price falls to just $23,100, though customers pay a monthly battery rental fee of around $130.

That's a significant reduction in upfront cost and suggests Nio's battery-swapping ecosystem remains attractive to consumers despite growing competition.

A big bet on chips

The company isn't just expanding its vehicle lineup, either. Nio is now actively establishing new subsidiaries focused on integrated circuit manufacturing and expanding its in-house chip capabilities. Over time, this could be a huge benefit.

Proprietary chips can influence vehicle performance, software capabilities, production costs, and supplier bargaining power. While deliveries remain the primary metric to watch, Nio's ability to develop and deploy its own semiconductor technology could become another competitive advantage. However, it'll take some time before we can get enough visibility on whether this strategy will actually prove fruitful.

That said, it does look like Nio's overall business is improving. For Q1, 2026, Nio announced that revenue surged 122% year over year from $1.66 million to $3.7 million. Vehicle deliveries rose more than 98%, vehicle margins increased from 10.2% to 18.8%, and net loss narrowed from approximately $945 million to just $45.5 million.

Is Nio stock worth buying?

Indeed, the bull case is becoming easier to understand. Nio now has multiple brands, a growing delivery base, a lower-priced SUV targeting mainstream buyers, and a strategy to gain greater control over key technologies.

But the bear case hasn't disappeared, either. Nio remains unprofitable and continues to face intense competition from Tesla, BYD, XPeng, and Li Auto while operating in one of the most aggressive EV pricing environments in the world.

Still, the Onvo L80 may be one of the company's most important launches to date. If it succeeds in driving higher volumes while Nio's chip strategy improves costs and product differentiation, the stock could finally have a clearer path toward a sustainable recovery.

Should you buy stock in Nio right now?

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Jeff Siegel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends BYD Company. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.