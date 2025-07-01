Markets
NIO June Vehicle Deliveries Up 17.5% YoY

July 01, 2025

(RTTNews) - NIO Inc. (NIO) announced its June and second quarter delivery results. The company delivered 24,925 vehicles in June, an increase of 17.5% year-over-year. The deliveries consisted of 14,593 vehicles from the premium smart electric vehicle brand NIO, 6,400 vehicles from the family-oriented smart electric vehicle brand ONVO, and 3,932 vehicles from the small smart high-end electric car brand FIREFLY. The company delivered 72,056 vehicles in the second quarter, an increase of 25.6% year-over-year. Cumulative deliveries reached 785,714 as of June 30, 2025.

